Sugar prices soar in Lahore despite crushing season

Lahore continues to witness a sharp rise in sugar prices, even as the sugarcane crushing season progresses. According to the Dealers Association, sugar prices have surged by Rs18 per kilogram in recent days, pushing the current ex-mill rate to between Rs140 and Rs143 per kilogram.

This marks a significant increase from the ex-mill rate of Rs125 per kilogram recorded in December. In retail markets, sugar is now being sold at Rs150 per kilogram, with the Dealers Association forecasting a future trade price of Rs145 per kilogram for February.

The association has attributed the price hike to an artificial shortage caused by sugar exports. They warned that if the situation persists, prices could escalate to Rs170 per kilogram during Ramadan.

In October last year, the federal cabinet approved the export of an additional 500,000 metric tons of sugar under strict conditions to stabilize prices and ensure domestic supply. It was stipulated that if retail prices exceeded the fixed rate of Rs145.15 per kilogram, exports would be halted immediately.

The federal government has also directed provincial authorities to closely monitor sugar prices and urged mill owners to ensure ex-mill rates remain below Rs140 per kilogram. However, the current spike indicates ongoing challenges in regulating the market.

The rising sugar prices are raising concerns among consumers, particularly with Ramadan approaching, a period known for increased demand.