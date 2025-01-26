Summary to hike gas tariff for domestic consumers rejected

ECC decides to approve upward revision in gas tariff for industry captive power plants. Ogra had requested govt to raise gas prices by upto 26pc to generate Rs847b during current fiscal year.

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Saturday rejected the Petroleum Division’s summary for the upward revision of the gas tariff for domestic consumers with a view to protecting the domestic consumers from additional burden. According to the officials, the decision was taken during the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee held in Islamabad with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in the chair.

The ECC, however, following a detailed discussion decided to approve upward revision in gas tariff for industry captive power plants from 3000 rupees per MMBtu to 3500rupees per MMBtu to ensure required revenue for the gas sector during Fiscal-year2024-25. The Economic Coordination Committee also instructed the Petroleum Division to take necessary measures for the imposition of a grid transition levy on the captive power plants to enhance the energy sector efficiency.

The committee met to discuss a summary submitted by the Petroleum Division for an upward revision of the indigenous gas tariff for industry (captive power) as well as non-protected domestic slabs.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb with Federal Minister for Petroleum Mr. Musadik Masood Malik, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Mr Ali Parvez Malik, Chairman OGRA, Chairman SECP, Federal Secretaries, and senior officers from the relevant divisions in attendance.

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) requested the federal government to increase gas rates by up to 26 percent to generate about Rs. 847.33 billion during the current fiscal year. Under the new tariff structure, the average gas price has been set at Rs. 1,762.51 per MMBTU for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), and Rs1,778.35 per MMBTU for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).