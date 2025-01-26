Sunday, January 26, 2025
Survivors of Morocco boat tragedy to be repatriated: FO

Foreign Ministry also facilitating return of 11 Pakistanis from Mauritania

Survivors of Morocco boat tragedy to be repatriated: FO
MATEEN HAIDER
January 26, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating the repatriation of twenty-two Pakistani survivors of the recent maritime incident near the Dakhla port in Morocco, officials said here on Saturday.

Following thorough investigations and careful coordination with Moroccan authorities, these individuals will be returned to Pakistan in batches.

The Pakistan Embassy in Rabat has been working closely with Moroccan authorities to oversee the relief efforts and finalize the complex repatriation procedure. The Embassy’s consular team in Dakhla has been instrumental in planning the return of the survivors. The Foreign Ministry’s Crisis Management Unit has been actively engaged in monitoring the situation, providing necessary support to the affected individuals, and maintaining active communication with their families. National identity verification remained a critical component of this process which was completed expeditiously in coordination with the Interior Ministry and the relevant departments.

Separately, the Foreign Ministry is also facilitating the return of 11 Pakistani nationals from Mauritania. These individuals have voluntarily chosen to return home and will be part of a separate repatriation process. The welfare of Pakistani nationals abroad remains an important priority of the government and it will continue to work to extend all possible facilitation in this regard.

MATEEN HAIDER

