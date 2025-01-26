Sunday, January 26, 2025
Tarar lauds women’s leading role in all professions

Our Staff Reporter
January 26, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that it is encouraging to see women stepping into leadership roles.   Addressing the alumni ceremony of University of London here on Saturday, he expressed satisfaction that women are now leading in all professions. Information Minister paid tribute to the University of London for its invaluable contributions, especially in terms of raising the standard of legal education in Pakistan. He mentioned that the people who graduated from the University have made a great contribution to society in particular and to Pakistan in general. In her remarks on the occasion, Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Ayesha Malik said a nation’s strength lies in its educated people who respect the law, realise their rights and engage with the democratic process.

