Sunday, January 26, 2025
Trader robbed of Rs 22m jewellery, valuables

Staff Reporter
January 26, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  - Two female domestic workers, with the help of their armed accomplices, took away jewellery and other valuables  worth over Rs. 22 million from the house of a trader in Model Town area here. According to the FIR, registered on Saturday, the robbery took place on January 22 at the house of Shahzeb Akram. He had hired two female domestic workers a day earlier. These workers, along with their two armed accomplices, took the family hostage at gunpoint, and took away jewellery and other valuables.

Staff Reporter

