Turbat University students develop ‘Shanakht’ app for Kech police

Students from Turbat University in Balochistan’s Kech district have achieved a significant milestone by creating a state-of-the-art mobile application named “Shanakht.” The app is designed to assist the district police in crime prevention and apprehension of suspects.

“Shanakht” enables law enforcement to quickly access detailed information about individuals involved in criminal activities or fugitives. The app, which took four months to develop, has been officially handed over to the District Kech Police.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kech, Rashid-ur-Rehman, praised the students’ innovation and dedication, awarding them certificates in recognition of their contributions.

This achievement draws comparisons to the Sindh Police’s launch of the “Talash” app in 2022. Introduced by Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon, “Talash” was developed to combat street crimes in Karachi using advanced technology.

Speaking at the time, IGP Memon emphasized the importance of modern tools in policing, stating that the app would serve as an effective weapon against both terrorists and street criminals.

The success of both “Shanakht” and “Talash” highlights the growing role of technology in enhancing law enforcement capabilities across Pakistan.