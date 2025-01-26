Twelve people died in dumper-related accidents during last four weeks

SARGODHA - Twelve people were hit to death by dumpers in various parts of the district during the last four weeks. District Police Officer (DPO), Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi told APP here on Saturday that a survey revealed that dumper trucks were being altered, modified, and in some cases even manufactured in and around the city.

Local mechanics are modifying/altering the loader-trucks without adopting prescribed procedures and using proper machinery, in violation of rules and regulations. He said the loader trucks were being manufactured with simple iron sheets and iron girders in different areas of the city including Pull-111, Azam Market, General Bus Stand, Kabari Bazaar, 46 Adda, Jhal-Chakian and other places.

“No inspection of locally made dumper-trucks is ever carried out by any department, while the traffic police challan big vehicles only when they enter the city,” a truck driver said.

However, he added, fitness certificate was also available for these trucks. He admitted that a large number of trucks were plying on roads without fitness certificates. The truck owners receive certificates by presenting simple truck for inspection and later on modifications were carried out on them, he added. The DPO said vehicles’ inspection was necessary and strict compliance in load management was being ensured. He said that vehicle inspection department was also making efforts to handle the situation effectively, adding that entry of heavy traffic was restricted in densely populated areas of the city. Owing to strict actions against dumper drivers, dumper related accidents had reduced a lot, he added.

Sargodha RPO reviews crime situation

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha region Asif Shehzad Khan chaired a meeting at Police Lines Headquarters to review crime situation and overall law and order, according to a police spokesman. District Police Officer (CPO) Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi, SSP Investigation Sargodha, SSP Headquarters Ziaullah Khan, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and officials attended the meeting. The RPO informed the officers about the priorities as per vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab. The best facilities should be provided to visiting citizens at police stations, he added. He said that timely registration of cases should be ensured in any case, and negligence would not be tolerated. Corruption, backing of criminal elements will not be tolerated, he warned.

DPO Dr Asad Malhi said zero tolerance was being observed on issues related to women and children. He said the land-grabbing mafia would not be tolerated. The DPO directed that SHOs would listen to citizens’ issues in their offices from 4pm to 6pm. A separate wing will be formed to evaluate the performance of each officer, he added. “Develop and implement integrated crime prevention strategy by holding divisional SPs crime meetings. Challan of cases and investigation on merit should be ensured,” he concluded.