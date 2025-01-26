Two matches decided in 8th Commissioner Karachi Basketball

LAHORE - Two more matches have been decided in the boys event of the 8th Commissioner Karachi Basketball Tournament being held at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. The girls event will start today at 2 pm. At the start of the matches, Asad Shakir of Qaumi Akhbar Group was the special guest, from whom the players were introduced. Asad Shakir announced that his group will provide all kinds of support for basketball and after Eid-ul-Fitr. In yesterday’s matches, Usman Club defeated Karachi Colts 39-32 while Aram Bagh Club beat TITANS Club 42-39.