Sunday, January 26, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Two matches decided in 8th Commissioner Karachi Basketball

Staff Reporter
January 26, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Two more matches have been decided in the boys event of the 8th Commissioner Karachi Basketball Tournament being held at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. The girls event will start today at 2 pm. At the start of the matches, Asad Shakir of Qaumi Akhbar Group was the special guest, from whom the players were introduced. Asad Shakir announced that his group will provide all kinds of support for basketball and after Eid-ul-Fitr. In yesterday’s matches, Usman Club defeated Karachi Colts 39-32 while Aram Bagh Club beat TITANS Club 42-39.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1737788337.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025