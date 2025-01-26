Sunday, January 26, 2025
Umair stuns Zulfiqar as M Asif hits a 147 break

Staff Reporter
January 26, 2025
LAHORE  - Sindh’s Umair Khan stunned former Asian Team Snooker Champion and reigning Sindh champion Zulfiqar A Qadir 4-1 in the 49th NBP National Snooker Championship at Snooker Arena of the National Bank Sports Complex. The day also saw a historic maximum break of 147 by world snooker champion Muhammad Asif while Abdul Sattar notched two century breaks in a single match. Umair Khan’s win came with frame scores of 77-11, 36-62, 62-39, 55-24, and 54-31. NBP’s M Asif defeated Sindh’s Ali Raza 4-1 with frame scores of 1-0, 54-21, 98-0, 147-0, 17-90, and 87-16. Abdul Sattar secured two century breaks of 101 and 141 in his 4-0 win over Balochistan’s Ibrahim Khan.

Staff Reporter

