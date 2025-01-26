University of Central Punjab holds its 27th Convocation

LAHORE - Two-DayConvocation of the University of Central Punjab kicked off today at UCP Campus Lahore in a graceful ceremony. This was the 27th Convocation spreading on two days with 4 sessions . Mian Amer Mahmood, Chairman BOG, UCP was the chief guest in the first session. Other participants includedProf. Sohail Afzal, Executive Director, Punjab Group of Colleges, Pro-Rector UCP, Deans, Directors, Experts from the Industry and Academia, students and their parents. A total of 2223 degrees will be awarded during this two-day convocation, including 23 PhDswith 1 Roll of Honour and a Certificate of Merit. 251 Position holders will be awarded woith medals.Syed Umer Farooq Bukhari of Faculty Pharm D received Roll of Honor and Muhammad Subhanwas awarded Certificate of Merit. Mian Amer Mahmood, in his address, congratulated the graduate with special emphasis on parents whose untiring dedication and commitment made it possible for their children in achieving this millestone. He motivated the students to work hard professionally and be with truth and righteousness. He announced an interest free loan of rs. 10 million foe UCP startups. He urged students to try to get a big share from the startup scheme introduced by Punja Governement. He said it is a matter of great pride that Punjab Group students top the recepients list of Honhaar Scholarship Program initiated by Punjab Government. Pro-RectorDr. Hammad Naveed, in his welcome address, congratulated the graduates and their parent on achieving this milestone. He said our state-of-the-art facilities, modern laboratories, research-driven environment, and access to the latest technologies provide our students with an unparalleled learning experience.Sustainability is a core value at UCP. We happily share that UCP is ranked 2nd among private sector universities of Pakistan in UI Green Matric ranking. On the sports front, UCP students clinched All-Pakistan Sports Trophy consecutively for the 11th time. To make education accessible to students, we offer 9 types of scholarships tailored to meet diverse needs of the students. By rebranding the Student Services Center (SSC) to ensuring digitization of manual processes, our focus is on making the student journey seamless and rewarding.We are Reimagining Takhleeq to nurture critical thinking and creativity in students to become problem-solvers and innovators. Concluding his address, He wanted students to stay connected as alumni and an integral part of the UCP family for life. He asked graduates to carry forward the legacy of UCP as ambassadors of integrity, sustainability, and innovation.Heextendeda heartfelt gratitude to Mian Amer Mahmood, Chairman, Board of Governors, for his visionary leadership, and to the faculty and administrative staff, whose dedication has shaped the futures of its graduates.