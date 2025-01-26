Sunday, January 26, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Walk organized in Gujar Khan area against kite flying

APP
January 26, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Saturday organized a walk in Gujar Khan area to sensitize the masses regarding the hazards and prevention of kite flying. 

The awareness walk was conducted in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan Police Station. 

A large number of traders, students, citizens and SDPO Gujar Khan, SHO Gujar Khan Police Station, other police officers participated in the awareness walk. 

The aim of the walk was to provide awareness to the citizens about the harms of the kite flying and its prevention. 

PMD issues drought alert for Sindh

Special awareness pamphlets were distributed during the walk and awareness banners were also displayed at different points. 

The kite flying is a dangerous game and it’s a crime. After the amendment in the law, kite flying is a non-bailable crime, which could be punished with imprisonment from 03 to 07 years and a fine of Rs 500,000 to 5 million. 

Rawalpindi district police are utilizing all available resources to prevent kite flying, the CPO said adding, the civil society, citizens especially parents should come forward and play a role to discourage kite flying.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1737864885.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025