Warrican, Motie wreck Pakistan on dramatic first day of second Test

LAHORE - A remarkable display of spin bowling from Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie left Pakistan reeling on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies in Lahore.

With both teams struggling to assert dominance, the West Indies eked out a slender nine-run lead after bowling Pakistan out for 154 in response to their own modest total of 163.The day began positively for Pakistan’s bowlers, with left-arm spinner Noman Ali producing a career-defining performance. Noman claimed a sensational six-wicket haul, including a historic hat-trick—the first-ever by a Pakistani spinner in Test cricket. His scalps of Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, and Kevin Sinclair in consecutive deliveries sent the West Indies tumbling to 38/7.

Earlier, debutant Kashif Ali provided the initial breakthrough, dismissing Mikyle Louis for just four runs. Sajid Khan added to the pressure with two quick strikes, reducing the visitors to 8/2 and later 32/4. Noman’s magical spell continued as he dismantled the middle and lower order.

A 41-run ninth-wicket stand between Kemar Roach (19) and Gudakesh Motie (55) added some respectability to the West Indies’ total, followed by a valiant unbeaten 68-run partnership for the last wicket. However, Noman sealed the innings, finishing with figures of 6/41, supported by Sajid’s two wickets and one each from Kashif and Abrar Ahmed.

Chasing 163, Pakistan’s batting lineup crumbled against a disciplined West Indies bowling attack. Mohammad Hurraira was the first to fall, dismissed for 9 by Kemar Roach, leaving Pakistan at 22/1. The hosts suffered another blow when Motie struck in the seventh over, removing skipper Babar Azam for just one run.

Kemar Roach returned to trap Shan Masood (15) in the very next over, reducing Pakistan to a dire 25/3 within eight overs. Saud Shakeel and Kamran Ghulam offered brief resistance with a 26-run stand, but Motie dismissed Ghulam for 16, leaving Pakistan at 51/4. By tea, the team had limped to 70/4, still trailing by 93 runs.

After the break, Pakistan’s hopes rested on Saud Shakeel (32) and Mohammad Rizwan (49). However, Warrican’s probing spell dismantled the middle order. Shakeel fell to Warrican in the 35th over, followed by Rizwan, who fought valiantly but was dismissed five overs later.

Warrican’s masterful bowling yielded four wickets for 43 runs, with key dismissals of Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed. Motie also played a pivotal role, taking three wickets for 49 runs. The innings ended with Kashif Ali’s run-out, leaving Pakistan all out for 154 in 47 overs, still nine runs adrift of the West Indies.

Scores in Brief

WEST INDIES 163 (Motie 55, Warrican 36*, Noman 6-41) lead PAKISTAN 154 (Rizwan 49, Warrican 4-43, Motie 3-49) by nine runs.