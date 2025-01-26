Yadea Pakistan aims to capture 20pc EV market share by 2025

LAHORE - Yadea, the global No.1 leader in electric two-wheelers for 8 consecutive years with over 100 million units sold worldwide, has made a significant announcement in Pakistan. At an exclusive launch event in Lahore, Yadea Pakistan unveiled four innovative electric vehicle (EV) models, including the much-anticipated GT 30, whose price and key details were revealed during the event.

Pakistan’s electric vehicle (EV) market is poised for substantial growth, fueled by growing awareness of environmental concerns, escalating fuel prices, and supportive government initiatives to promote green mobility. Industry estimates project that the EV market in Pakistan will grow by over 80%, with two-wheelers leading the charge due to their affordability and practicality for urban commuting by the end of next year.

As an established player in the Pakistani market, Yadea is poised to capitalize on this momentum. By introducing premium yet affordable electric scooters and committing to capture market share by 20% in electric mobility solutions by the end of 2025, Yadea is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s transition toward sustainable transportation.

“Yadea’s continued commitment to Pakistan reflects our belief in its immense potential for electric mobility,” said Muhammad Salman, Managing Director, Yadea Pakistan. “We are driving the growth of the EV market by introducing cutting-edge products, creating jobs through our extensive dealership network, and boosting economic activity in the EV sector. Our 24-month battery warranty sets a new standard of reliability, and we are proud to be a part of Pakistan’s journey toward a greener, more sustainable future.”

The GT 30 is engineered to meet the demands of urban commuters while offering a blend of performance, comfort, and style. Powered by a 1000W motor and equipped with a 60V23Ah graphene battery, the GT 30 provides exceptional efficiency and reliability. Its sleek design includes an LED dashboard and lighting system, ensuring both functionality and modern aesthetics.

Built with dimensions of 1775 × 675 × 1250 mm, the GT 30 provides a comfortable riding experience with 400mm pedal space and a 650mm seat length. Safety and reliability are ensured through the front disc and rear drum brakes, hydraulic shock absorbers, and aluminum wheels. Additionally, the GT 30 offers advanced features such as NFC unlocking technology and a spacious 17L storage bucket, making it a versatile choice for everyday commuters.

Yadea announced that the GT 30 will be available at a competitive price of Rs 189,000/-, making premium electric mobility accessible to the masses.

A major highlight of the event was Yadea Pakistan’s introduction of the first-ever 24-month battery warranty, the longest in the market. No other EV brand in Pakistan currently offers this level of assurance. This bold move underscores Yadea’s confidence in the quality and durability of its products, setting a new industry benchmark.

Yadea Pakistan also unveiled a glimpse of upcoming YADEA Global models, including the GT60, C16, and Ezeego. These innovative electric two-wheelers are set to launch in the near future, further expanding the company’s diverse product lineup.

With over 100 million units sold globally, Yadea has already established itself as a trusted name in electric two-wheelers. Its operations in Pakistan represent a continued effort to advance sustainable mobility and contribute to a greener future.