Youth can shape future of Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

HYDERABAD - The Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed the significance of education, said that education is the most powerful tool for bringing change in the society. He said while addressing the 28th convocation of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro here on Saturday. Bilawal highlighted the role of youth and said that youth have a key role to play in shaping the future of Pakistan. Bilawal Bhutto felicitated the students on receiving their degrees and Gold medals and encouraged the graduates to take practical steps to address the challenges facing the country, such as climate change and improving digital rights.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing the convocation of Mehran University congratulated all the successful recipients of degrees and Gold medals. Addressing the students, CM said that with the training provided by this university, you should play your best role to make your nation and country famous. Murad Ali Shah said that more than a thousand students will be awarded degrees in the next two days. He said that behind today’s honor, your teachers, parents and your personal hard work are involved, he said that Mehran University is one of the leading universities in Pakistan. He said that challenges are an opportunity for you to move forward, so you have to move forward with hard work and dedication. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Taha Hussain Ali said that today is the day of parents, students and teachers. Most of the alumni who have come to Mehran University today, some of them are ministers, some are members of national and provincial assemblies. During the opening ceremony of the convocation, 19 Ph.D., 58 Masters and 80 students of the software engineering department were awarded degrees. The female students shines over male students in winning gold and silver medals. Iqra Shabbir Ahmed of Mathematics Department won two gold medals for Best Graduate and Faculty Top, and one silver medal for first position in the department.

Mechatronics department student Asif Fatem Faculty Top who won gold medal and one gold medal for taking first position in the department, Yash Azmat Khan of Electronics Department won one gold medal for faculty top and one silver medal for getting first position in the department, textile engineering. Shiza Rukhsan Ali Arayan of Shabbi was the best graduate who won gold medal and one silver medal for securing first position in Shabbi. Meanwhile, Syed Ali Ahmed of Civil Engineering department got one gold medal for topping the faculty and one silver medal for getting the first position in the department. There are 10 boys and 14 girls among the students who took the first position in their respective fields. Meanwhile, degrees will be awarded to a total of 977 male and female students in the convocation of Mehran University during two days. On the second day of convocation, degrees will be awarded to 269 male and female students during the first session, 268 during the second session and 283 during the third session. During the job fair on the second day of the convocation, more than 50 companies and institutions will conduct CVs and interviews of students and students and give employment to the eligible candidates who will be announced there.