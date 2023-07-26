2 persons killed, 4 injured in cylinder blast

Rawalpindi-At least two people were killed and four others injured after a cylinder exploded inside a Chinese restaurant in Food Street of Phase 7 of Bahria Town, informed sources on Tuesday.

Sources disclosed that the retaining wall of a private housing society fell on the cylinders stocked in the kitchen leading to huge blast.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station Rawat.

Following the explosion, Rescue 1122, police and volunteers from different welfare organisations reached the site and shifted the victims to the hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment, they said.

The deceased identified as Irshad (23) and Israr (50) while Abbas Ali, Shamoon, Nauman and Navid suffered serious burn injuries, said sources.

According to sources, a powerful cylinder blast occured in kitchen of a Chinese restaurant (Asian Wok) in wee hours on Tuesday leaving two persons dead at the spot due to critical injuries while the four injured were admitted to the hospital.

Rescue 1122 moved the bodies and injured persons to hospital.

An extra contingent of law enforcers including police also reached the site of explosion and inquired about the incident.

Police officials said that gas cylinders were stocked in the kitchen of restaurant. Due to powerful blast, scores of cars and buildings also damaged.

Rawat police are investigating the cylinder blast.