Wednesday, July 26, 2023
87 mm rain recorded  in 24 hours in Hyderabad

Agencies
July 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD- Hyderabad received up to 87 millimeter rain in 24 hours from the morning of July 24 to Tuesday morning and a further 19 mm downpour till 8 pm in the evening, according to the statistics provided by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). As per the department, a maximum of 82 mm of rain was recorded in Tandojam area and 69 at the Airport in Latifabad. The showers partially submerged low-lying localities and entailed outages which affected the working of the drainage pumping stations of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

