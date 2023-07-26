Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Addl. IGP directs police to remain high alert during rains

Agencies
July 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP), Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday put the police on high alert in view of predicted rains in the megalopolis.   He issued instructions to all field commanders to remain in their areas during rains, according to a spokesman for Karachi Police. The City Police Chief ordered the traffic police to ensure a smooth flow of traffic during and after rains. Police vehicles on patrol have also been ordered to be equipped with the necessary tools, tubes, and equipment/items used to extricate vehicles stuck in rain. Javed Alam Odho instructed the police to be in touch with the civil administration to ensure the assistance of the public. The public is advised to stay away from power lines, poles, trees, and signboards.
Karachi Police is using all available resources to ensure public safety.

