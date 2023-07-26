All suggestions incorporated in elections (amend) bill: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD - Minis­ter for Economic Affairs and Political Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday said all amendments and sugges­tions of members were in­corporated in the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2023 adding that the report was prepared after consensus. Speaking in the National Assembly, the minister said that the Speaker National Assembly and Chairman Senate jointly constituted a committee comprising members from both hous­es to address elections-related issues raised by the parliamentarians and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The re­port was prepared after detailed deliberation and consensus of all members, he added. Coming hard on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said those who at­tacked the parliament and Pakistan Television were now talking about the su­premacy of the Parliament. The National Assembly was illegally dissolved by PTI despite moving of vote of no-confidence against the then prime minister by the joint opposition, he added. The minister said ‘Yadgars’ (monuments) of those who rendered supreme sacri­fices and laid their lives for our motherland were attacked on May 9. He re­quested the Chair to screen a documentary of those who inflicted loss to Paki­stan since 2014.