ATC remands 5 PTI workers in police custody

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over five Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to police on 6-day physical remand in Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, the police produced the accused, including Sarfraz Ahmad, Mukhtar Ahmad, Qaisar Butt, Sham­shad Ali and Mohsin Ali, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan after the iden­tification parade. The investigation officer submitted that the accused had been identified and they were involved in the Jinnah House attack case. He pleaded with the court to grant their physical remand for fur­ther investigation. At this, the court handed over the accused to police on 6-day physical remand and directed for producing them on expiry of the remand term.