Wednesday, July 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ATC remands 5 PTI workers in police custody

APP
July 26, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over five Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to police on 6-day physical remand in Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, the police produced the accused, including Sarfraz Ahmad, Mukhtar Ahmad, Qaisar Butt, Sham­shad Ali and Mohsin Ali, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan after the iden­tification parade. The investigation officer submitted that the accused had been identified and they were involved in the Jinnah House attack case. He pleaded with the court to grant their physical remand for fur­ther investigation. At this, the court handed over the accused to police on 6-day physical remand and directed for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1690259872.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023