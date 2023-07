QUETTA - Balochistan Anti-Narcot­ics Force has recovered 158-kg drugs and 23,067 litres Hydrochloric Acid during a span of last one week. A handout issued on Tuesday said that ANF Balochistan seized drugs, arrested one person in­volved in smuggling and impounded a vehicle dur­ing four different opera­tions carried out in differ­ent parts of the province. The seized drugs com­prised Opium and Hydro­chloric Acid.