BFA holds training session on prosecution process, case preparation

QUETTA - Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) organised a comprehensive training session on the prosecution process and case preparation at its Quetta head office on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the event, held under the purview of the BFA Law, witnessed the active par­ticipation of Director Operations, Deputy Directors, newly appointed Food Safety Officers, Lab Technolo­gists, Food Safety Supervisors, and internees.

The training session aimed to en­hance the participants’ understand­ing and expertise in handling legal matters related to food safety and regulation. It provided valuable in­sights into the legal framework gov­erning food safety practices and regulations in Balochistan, equipping attendees with the necessary knowl­edge and skills to effectively navigate the prosecution process and prepare strong cases against offenders.

Expert speakers and legal profes­sionals shared their expertise dur­ing the session, covering various topics such as evidence gathering, documenting violations, prepar­ing legal documentation, courtroom procedures, and presenting com­pelling cases. Practical case studies and interactive discussions further enriched the learning experience, allowing participants to apply their knowledge in real-life scenarios.

The training session not only strengthened the attendees’ indi­vidual capabilities but also fostered teamwork and collaboration among the participants.

It served as a platform for sharing experiences and learning from each other’s perspectives, ultimately en­hancing the collective efforts of the Balochistan Food Authority in en­suring food safety.