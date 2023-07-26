CM directs Services Hospital admin to ensure provision of quality treatment to patients

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday visited Services Hospital for three hours.
During the visit, he observed issues such as bad beds in the wards, unpleasant odours, non-functional air conditioning, poor patient conditions, inadequate hygiene, substandard operation theaters, and a lack of medical facilities. The chief minister expressed strong dissatisfaction after witnessing the hospital’s condition.
Mohsin Naqvi reprimanded the Director of Finance for not paying the AC maintenance contractor for seven months and ordered his removal from his position. He also cancelled the parking contract due to complaints of overcharging and directed the Lahore Parking Company to take over parking management in Services Hospital.
Mohsin Naqvi instructed the replacement of old beds and mattresses with an immediate directive for early payment to the AC contractor. He stressed the urgent need to replace non-functional and damaged AC units in the wards. Additionally, the CM announced the hospital’s upgrading and called for a master plan, tasking the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab to prepare one.
Also, the chief minister inspected the dialysis unit, population welfare centre, police station, parking lot, and medicine store. These areas faced complaints regarding the lack of medical facilities, poor sanitation, and AC shutdown. He directed the hospital administration to ensure the provision of quality treatment to patients. Mohsin Naqvi also instructed the hospital to arrange a kidney transplant for young Talha, who is currently receiving treatment in the dialysis unit. He asked to prepare a report on Talha’s treatment progress on a daily basis. Expressing his determination to improve the hospital’s conditions, he promised to revisit the hospital next week. He stressed the importance of maintaining a constant supply of medicines in the store and directed proper cooling for medicines and injections. Additionally, Mohsin Naqvi visited the storeroom and inspected the new emergency area’s construction, ordering its functional completion within seven days.
He emphasized continuous work, even during holidays, to expedite the new emergency’s early completion with a focus on ensuring quality work.
Furthermore, Mohsin Naqvi directed the completion of the sewerage and drainage system in the medical emergency. He expressed deep regret over the Services Hospital’s condition, situated in the center of Lahore, and referred to it as the worst he has seen among dozens of hospitals he has visited.
He vowed to dedicate all possible time and effort to improving Services Hospital and making it the best hospital. Mohsin Naqvi also highlighted the dissatisfaction of the Director of Finance regarding AC maintenance payments, which have been pending for seven months despite the arrival of summer. Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Javed Akram, Secretary of Health, MS Services Hospital Dr Munir Malik, Deputy Commissioner, and other relevant officials were also present there during his visit.