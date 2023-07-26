CM seeks plan to increase production of gram, pulses

LAHORE - A high-level meeting was held in the Chief Minister’s Office under the chairmanship of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in which sustainable measures for higher production of cash crops and promotion of agriculture were reviewed.
In the meeting, proposals regarding high-quality seeds and standard agricultural drugs were considered to achieve higher production of crops and it was agreed to allocate special zones for agriculture in Special Economic Zones (SEZs). The chief minister called for a workable plan to increase the production of gram and pulses in Punjab and said that valuable foreign exchange can be saved every year by increasing the production of pulses. “Promotion of agricultural exports with food self-sufficiency is our common mission. Facilitation is being created for investment in the agriculture sector and one window facility will be provided to the investors”, he said, adding that corporates were working with the private sector to promote farming.
He said large-scale reforms were being introduced for the prosperity of farmers and development of agriculture. “If farmers will develop then Pakistan will develop”, he observed.
During the meeting, the representatives of Pesticides and Seed companies said that the credit for the record increase in the area under cotton cultivation in Punjab goes to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his team. Actionable measures are indispensable for the development of value added agriculture industries. Implementation of a water management plan for crops should be ensured and capacity building of farmers should be organized to ensure proportionate use of fertilizers. Representatives of pesticides and seed companies presented various suggestions. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured the implementation of feasible suggestions presented by the representatives of pesticides and seed companies. The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer and Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development Board, Secretaries of Agriculture, Finance, and Industry, as well as other concerned authorities.