CM seeks plan to increase production of gram, pulses

LAHORE - A high-level meeting was held in the Chief Minister’s Office under the chairmanship of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in which sustainable measures for higher pro­duction of cash crops and promotion of agriculture were reviewed.

In the meeting, proposals regard­ing high-quality seeds and standard agricultural drugs were considered to achieve higher production of crops and it was agreed to allocate special zones for agriculture in Special Eco­nomic Zones (SEZs). The chief min­ister called for a workable plan to increase the production of gram and pulses in Punjab and said that valu­able foreign exchange can be saved ev­ery year by increasing the production of pulses. “Promotion of agricultural exports with food self-sufficiency is our common mission. Facilitation is being created for investment in the agriculture sector and one window facility will be provided to the inves­tors”, he said, adding that corporates were working with the private sector to promote farming.

He said large-scale reforms were being introduced for the prosperity of farmers and development of agri­culture. “If farmers will develop then Pakistan will develop”, he observed.

During the meeting, the represen­tatives of Pesticides and Seed compa­nies said that the credit for the record increase in the area under cotton culti­vation in Punjab goes to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his team. Action­able measures are indispensable for the development of value added agri­culture industries. Implementation of a water management plan for crops should be ensured and capacity build­ing of farmers should be organized to ensure proportionate use of fertiliz­ers. Representatives of pesticides and seed companies presented various suggestions. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured the implementation of feasible suggestions presented by the representatives of pesticides and seed companies. The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer and Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Chief Sec­retary, Chairman Planning and Devel­opment Board, Secretaries of Agricul­ture, Finance, and Industry, as well as other concerned authorities.