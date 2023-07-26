Commissioner, RPO visit various areas to check  security arrangements for Muharram

RAWALPINDI- Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali paid a visit to Taleem ul Quran Seminary and Madina Market in Raja Bazaar here on Tuesday. During the visit, the both officials have reviewed the security arrangements made by police and other law enforcement agencies for Youm-e-Ashur. A meeting was also held among Commissioner, RPO and chief of Taleem ul Quran Seminary and the elected representatives of Anjuman Tajran. The chief of seminary and traders assured the government high ups of their full cooperation in implementing law and order on Youm-e-Ashur. Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division said that the SOPs issued by the government would be implemented in its true letter and spirit during Muharram.

He said the district government is utilizing all the available resources to promote peace and brotherhood during the Muharram.

RPO Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali was of view that police are fully buckled up to protect the majalis and processions of Muharram.

He said that foolproof secuity measures have been made to maintain law and order during Muharram.

Later, Commissioner and RPO visited Dhoke Hassu and inspected the duty points of police officers deputed for shielding the processions of Muharram.