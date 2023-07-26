Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Court declares Shahbaz Gill absconder in sedition case

Web Desk
1:32 PM | July 26, 2023
A sessions court in Islamabad on Wednesday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill an absconder over his continued absence in sedition case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supara heard the case and rejected Gill’s plea for an online court appearance.

The court declared PTI leader an absconder and adjourned the hearing of case until July 31.

In previous hearing, the court directed National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) chairman to block the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

The court also directed authorities concerned to fix notice of absconder at his Faisalabad residence. The details of properties under Gill’s name in Faisalabad and Islamabad was also sought by the court.

In March, the Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Gill on March 29 to travel to the United States (US) for four weeks.

It is pertinent to mention here that a case was registered against Gill at the Kohsar police station, Islamabad. He was accused of creating a divide in the state institution.

