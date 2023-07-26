Election bill empowering caretaker setup sails through parliament

The joint session of the Parliament on Wednesday passed the Election Act Amendment Bill 2023, which aims to empower the caretaker prime minister, despite the opposition from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The amendment to Clause 2A of Section 230 of the Election Act, which was also opposed by PPP leader Raza Rabbani, empowered the caretaker prime minister.

Following the passage of the Election Act Bill, the caretaker prime minister will have increased financial powers. The caretaker government will be authorised to make necessary decisions for the country's economy, international organisations, and foreign governments, and enter into agreements.

Moreover, the joint session also approved an amendment to allow candidates to nominate three polling agents. Each candidate will be able to nominate three polling agents at a single polling station, with only one polling agent remaining inside the polling station. The presiding officer is now mandated to display the list of voters outside the polling station.

The ECP will be bound to publish details of the postal ballots issued before the elections on its website. If there is a difference of 5% in votes between the losing and winning candidates, a recount will be conducted. The recounting will be done by the returning officer in the presence of the candidates.

After the passage of the Election Act, the presiding officer will be required to immediately send a copy of the result to the Election Commission and the returning officer. Furthermore, a photo of the final result will be taken and sent to the returning officer and the election commission. In case of no internet facility, the presiding officer will be expected to personally deliver the actual result and provide the results by 2am. Delays must be explained with a concrete reason.