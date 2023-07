LAHORE - An anti-terror­ism court (ATC) on Tuesday acquitted ex-MPA Shoaib Sid­diqui and 11 others in a case of torturing officials of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and others during an opera­tion in a private housing society. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan an­nounced the verdict while allow­ing acquittal applications filed by the accused. Barrister Haris Rasool represented the accused before the court and argued that the police had registered a bogus case against his clients.