Faisalabad SHO suspended after raiding girls’ hostel

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Gulberg over abuse of powers and conducting raid on a girls’ hostel.

According to details, Madam Saima Kanwal dur­ing a press conference at Faisalabad Press Club said that she was running a girls’ hostel where SHO Gulberg police station Raja Ehsan conducted sur­prise raid late night on July 23, 2023 without any legal justification. She also alleged that the SHO had no lady constable with him but he stormed into the girls’ hostel with male constables and ha­rassed and maltreated the females residing there.

She also leveled allegations that the police team forcibly put some girls into police van and detained them illegally. Later, the police released them after making their videos and taking their signatures on plain papers.