Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Four development schemes approved for Faisalabad

Our Staff Reporter
July 26, 2023
Regional

FAISALABAD  -  Divisional Working Party has approved four de­velopment schemes for Faisalabad division here on Tuesday. After presiding over the meeting of working party, Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that 14 development and public wel­fare schemes were presented in the meeting for discussion. She said that 4 schemes were approved while 10 schemes were postponed for next meet­ing as their PC-1 were not presented for discus­sion. She said that Rs100 million would be spent on schemes of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) under which carpeted roads, PCC streets and water courses would be completed in differ­ent city councils in Faisalabad.

Our Staff Reporter

