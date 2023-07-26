Four development schemes approved for Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Divisional Working Party has approved four development schemes for Faisalabad division here on Tuesday. After presiding over the meeting of working party, Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that 14 development and public welfare schemes were presented in the meeting for discussion. She said that 4 schemes were approved while 10 schemes were postponed for next meeting as their PC-1 were not presented for discussion. She said that Rs100 million would be spent on schemes of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) under which carpeted roads, PCC streets and water courses would be completed in different city councils in Faisalabad.