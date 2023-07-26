Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Four die in gun attack on real estate agency in Sheikhupura

Our Staff Reporter
July 26, 2023
SHEIKHUPURA  -  Four people were gunned down while two others sustained injuries by the firing of unidentified assail­ants in the area of Factory Area police station, here on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident oc­curred in the Lahore Motorway City where unidentified accused opened in­discriminate firing at a property dealer office. As a result, three people— Sar­fraz, Mehar Ali and Latif— died on the spot while Saeed, Faisal Waqas and Maqsood Ahmad received bullet inju­ries who were shifted to a hospital by Rescue 1122 where Saeed succumbed to his injuries. On receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital for postmor­tem. District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Murawat has said that special police teams have been formed which are conducting raids, adding that the ac­cused would soon be arrested

