ISLAMABAD - For­eign Secretary Asad Ma­jeed Khan and UN Special Coordinator on Afghani­stan, Feridun Sinirlioglu on Tuesday discussed the importance of a coherent international strategy to engage with the Afghan in­terim government. During the meeting, the foreign secretary shared Pakistan’s perspective and priorities in the context of Afghani­stan, Foreign Office Spokes­person posted in a tweet on her official Twitter handle.