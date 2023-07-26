Gold rate slips by Rs800 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs800 and was sold at Rs224,500 on Tuesday compared to its price on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs685 to Rs192,473 from Rs193,158 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs176,433 from Rs177,062, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2750 and Rs2357.68 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $1,960 from $1965, the association reported.