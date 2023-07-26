Govt decides to release election funds to ECP in phases

ISLAMABAD - The government would release funds for the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in phases for conducting general elections 2023 in the next few months. The ECP had sought Rs42.528 billion from the ministry of finance for conducting general elec­tions 2023 in the next few months. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet last week had approved a summary of the Election Com­mission of Pakistan regarding the demand for funds of Rs 42.528 billion as Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) for conduct of general elections in FY 2023-2024. However, the funds would be released in different phases. The ECC allowed Rs 10 billion as first release and further release on need basis.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has re­cently claimed that the electoral body was ful­ly prepared for conducting elections in the coun­try. “If the National Assembly was dissolved on August 12 the elections would be held by Octo­ber 11,” claimed Election Commission of Pakistan Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal in a media talk last week. The current term of the National Assembly will be completed on August 12.

It is worth mentioning here that the National As­sembly, in April this year, had rejected a money bill that the government had tabled to seek funds for conducting polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa in line with the Supreme Court’s orders. The National Assembly rejected the Charged Sums for General Election (Provincial Assemblies of the Punjab and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Bill 2023 with a majority vote after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar informed the house that the standing commit­tee had recommended not to approve the bill.