Govt saved country from default, avers PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the coalition government saved the country from default.

Addressing an event, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the coalition parties. He said: "All the coalition parties have cooperated with the government. You [allies] are all talented people who have faced the challenges the country is facing."

PM Shehbaz stated, "There is no doubt that the country is bound to fulfil the conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, the government is determined to pull the country out of its crisis and put it back on track".