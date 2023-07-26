Wednesday, July 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hammad wins diamond category in World Scrabble  

APP
July 26, 2023
Sports

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Hammad Hadi Khan has stunned the world with his masterful command on words and won the Diamonds category of the World Scrabble Championship (WESPAC 2023) which entered the final stages at Las Vegas, USA. After the conclusion of Diamonds and Open categories, Hammad Hadi Khan won 21 games out of 24 with a spread of 1854, said a press release. Hammad’s dominance was so pronounced that he was declared a winner with three games to go. Jeremy Khoo of Singapore was the runner-up with 16 wins while Stefan Kac of USA finished 3rd with 15 wins.

This was the third international title for Hammad Hadi. He has previously won the Princess Cup in Thailand 2017 and the open division of World Scrabble Championship in England 2018.

Tags:

APP

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1690259872.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023