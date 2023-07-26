ICP books wife of civil judge for torturing housemaid

Islamabad-The Islamabad Capital Police have registered case against wife of a civil judge for placing a poor 14-year-old housemaid under severe torture in her house located in a private housing society, informed sources on Tuesday.

The case was registered with Police Station (PS) Humak against Ms Somia, the wife of civil judge Chaudhry Asim Hafeez, under sections 506/ 342 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on complaint of Manga Khan, the father of victim housemaid, sources said. The victim housemaid has been identified as Rizwana, who was shifted to hospital for medical treatment, they said.

Some legal experts claimed that the police had allegedly inserted weak sections in the FIR instead of relevant sections that attract to nature of injuries caused by use of some blunt weapon by the accused wife of judge.

According to sources, Manga Khan, a resident of Street No 16 Jinnah Colony Sargodha, lodged a complaint with PS Humak officials stating that a civil judge Asim Hafeez had employed her 14-year-old daughter Rizwana as housemaid through Chaudhry Mukhtar, the person known to him (applicant), in his house located at a housing society on GT Road against Rs10,000 monthly wage.

He told police Ms Somia, wife of judge, made his daughter to talk to her mother once or twice in a month on phone. The applicant said he along with his wife Shamim and brother in law Muhammad Fayyaz reached at house of judge on 23/7/2023 to meet their daughter. “As I stepped in the house of judge, I heard screams of my daughter coming out from a room. We rushed to the room where we saw she was lying on floor in injured condition,” said Manga Khan adding that there were wounds on the head, face, legs and other body parts of his daughter.

“Her teeth were also broken and there were bruises on her neck as if somebody attempted to suffocate her to death. Her ribs were also broken,” said father of girl in his application he filed before police. He said that his daughter told him her landlord Somia had beaten her with sticks, clubs and steel spoons and was not providing her food for many days. “The landlord lady had been detaining me in the room without food and water since I joined the duty,” the ill-fated father quoted his daughter as saying. He said that the landlord lady had thrown Rizwana in the room in injured condition instead of taking her to the hospital. The applicant appealed police to register case against the accused and to arrest her. Police filed case and began investigation with no arrest so far.

A spokesman to Inspector General of Police Islamabad said that police have registered a case against the accused on complaint of father of victim girl. He said police have also launched a manhunt for arrest of accused. “The case will be probed purely on merit and the accused will be brought to justice as per law,” he said.