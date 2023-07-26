IHC seeks reply from ECP, FIA on PTI chief’s appeals in cipher inquiry, Toshakhana case

PTI says tapping any prime minister’s phone is a crime.
ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday issued notices to the respondents in Imran Khan’s five appeals related to Toshakhana case, cipher inquiry and seeking details of the FIRs.
A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of the IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the appeals filed by Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI). The IHC bench issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan in the three petitions related to Toshakhana case while it issued notices to the Islamabad police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in two separate petitions seeking details of FIRs registered against Khan and directions to the FIA to provide the petitioner all material including a statement of Azam Khan former PS to Prime Minister to enable him to answer relevant questions of the inquiry officers.
Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris Advocate appeared before the court during the hearing of the appeals against the rejection of the request for documents. The counsel said that their objection was to call the record of Toshakhana proceedings as the Election Commission’s proceedings are being used against them. The IHC Chief Justice asked that are you talking about the proceedings of the Toshakhana before the Election Commission? Haris said that the ECP examined the Toshakhana record and therefore, they sought the details of Toshakhana case proceedings in the Election Commission.
He added that he was not challenging the order of the Election Commission but he was requesting them to provide its record. He further said that after the Toshakhana decision, more evidence was also called and a complaint was filed. After hearing the arguments of Khawaja Haris, Justice Aamer issued notices to the ECP in all the three petitions of the PTI chairman. Separately, the same IHC bench issued notices to the federal police and the FIA in a petition filed by PTI chief and directed the respondents to submit their reply in this matter.
During the hearing, Khan’s counsel Sardar Latif Khosa argued that the FIA initiated the inquiry based on directives from the cabinet, raising the question of whether the cabinet could instruct the FIA. Khosa suggested that the matter should be discussed in a parliamentary committee. At this, the bench observed that the petitioner was essentially challenging the FIA’s summons issued on July 19. He also contended that tapping any prime minister’s phone was a crime. Khosa also mentioned the statements of the Interior Minister, who said that arrests could be made during the inquiry. In this petition, he cited the federal government, Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondents.