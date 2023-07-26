IHC seeks reply from ECP, FIA on PTI chief’s appeals in cipher inquiry, Toshakhana case

PTI says tapping any prime minister’s phone is a crime.

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tues­day issued notices to the respondents in Imran Khan’s five appeals related to Toshakhana case, cipher inquiry and seeking details of the FIRs.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of the IHC Justice Aam­er Farooq conducted hearing of the appeals filed by Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI). The IHC bench issued notices to the Election Com­mission of Pakistan in the three pe­titions related to Toshakhana case while it issued notices to the Islam­abad police and the Federal Investi­gation Agency (FIA) in two separate petitions seeking details of FIRs reg­istered against Khan and directions to the FIA to provide the petitioner all material including a statement of Azam Khan former PS to Prime Min­ister to enable him to answer relevant questions of the inquiry officers.

Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris Ad­vocate appeared before the court during the hearing of the appeals against the rejection of the request for documents. The counsel said that their objection was to call the re­cord of Toshakhana proceedings as the Election Commission’s proceed­ings are being used against them. The IHC Chief Justice asked that are you talking about the proceedings of the Toshakhana before the Election Commission? Haris said that the ECP examined the Toshakhana re­cord and therefore, they sought the details of Toshakhana case proceed­ings in the Election Commission.

He added that he was not challeng­ing the order of the Election Com­mission but he was requesting them to provide its record. He further said that after the Toshakhana decision, more evidence was also called and a complaint was filed. After hearing the arguments of Khawaja Haris, Justice Aamer issued notices to the ECP in all the three petitions of the PTI chair­man. Separately, the same IHC bench issued notices to the federal police and the FIA in a petition filed by PTI chief and directed the respondents to submit their reply in this matter.

During the hearing, Khan’s counsel Sardar Latif Khosa argued that the FIA initiated the inquiry based on di­rectives from the cabinet, raising the question of whether the cabinet could instruct the FIA. Khosa suggested that the matter should be discussed in a parliamentary committee. At this, the bench observed that the petitioner was essentially challenging the FIA’s summons issued on July 19. He also contended that tapping any prime minister’s phone was a crime. Khosa also mentioned the statements of the Interior Minister, who said that ar­rests could be made during the inqui­ry. In this petition, he cited the federal government, Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondents.