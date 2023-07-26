Wednesday, July 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IMF raises growth expectation for world economy

IMF raises growth expectation for world economy
Anadolu
9:40 AM | July 26, 2023
International

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the world economy from 2.8% to 3% for 2023, it revealed on Tuesday.

The fund has kept its forecast at 3% for 2024, the report, named World Economic Outlook, showed.

The IMF expected that the US economy will grow by 1.5% this year, up 0.2 percentage points (pp) from the previous expectation, while 1.4% in 2024.

Expectations for the euro area were at 1.8% (up 0.2 pp) and 1% (down 0.1 pp).

Among major eurozone economies, Germany is expected post a decline in the GDP growth, minus 0.3% in 2023.

The IMF's expectation for the emerging market and developing economies were 4% (up 0.1 pp) for 2023 and 4.1% (down 0.1 pp) for 2024.

The fund warned that despite positive forecasts, there are some downward risks, including inflation, increasing debt distress and underperforming recovery in China.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1690344018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023