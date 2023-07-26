Imran’s promises of houses, jobs prove fake: Taimoor Talpar

LARKANA-The ceremony of distribution of property rights certificates to 500 families affected by the floods/ rain in 2022 of District Kamber-Shahdadkot was held at a hall in Kamber, on Tuesday. Miro Khan 30036 and Sajawal Junejo 20456, QuboSaeedKhan 19956 and 27764 houses in Tehsil Warah will be constructed under Sindh Peoples Housing Schemes, while 500 families have been given ownership rights certificates in the first phase. Apart from this, 950 houses are under construction in Kamber-Shahdadkot district. On the occasion Sindh Minister of Forests Nawab Taimoor Khan Talpar, while addressing the ceremony, said that the slogan of the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the Shaheed Rani Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Roti, Kapra aur Makan (bread, cloth and house), which was changed into a reality today by the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party and the special direction of Foreign Minister Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He further said that Imran Khan made false promises of giving houses and jobs.

Sindh Minister said that this is the second historic decision of the Sindh government that they are trying to provide funds for the construction of houses for the homeless flood/rain victims as well as giving rights to the ownership.

Commissioner Larkana Ghanwoor Ali Laghari speaking on this occasion said that on the special instructions of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah we are giving ownership rights on priority basis under the Goth Abad Scheme and women affected by Flood/rain by ownership rights can also take loans.

He further said that in the first phase, more than 500 families of Kamber-Shahdadkot district have been given ownership certificates under the Goth Abad Scheme and construction of new houses has started. Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner District Kamber -Shahdadkot Saleemullah Odhu said that the Sindh government has fulfilled the promise of Roti, Kapra aur Makan (bread, cloth and house) today.

He further said that the government will never leave the flood/rain victims of Sindh province alone. On this occasion, an affected woman expressed her gratitude to Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Sindh government for getting a personal house and financial assistance.

MPA Sindh Assembly Nawab Ghebi Sardar Khan Chandio also addressed the ceremony. Sindh Minister for Forests Nawab Taimoor Khan Talpar, MPA Nawab Ghebi Sardar Khan Chandio, Commissioner Larkana and others distributed the certificates of Goth Abad among 500 women and men flood/rain victims in the first phase in relation to the property rights and funds for construction of houses in the affected area of the District. On this occasion, Chairman District Council Kamber-Shahdadkot Haji Qamaruddin Gopang, Chairman Municipal Committee Kamber Nawabzad Rehan Khan Chandio, SSP Kamber-Shahdadkot Tohidur Rahman Memon, officials of SRSO, heads of various government institutions and a large number citizens also attended the ceremony.