Induction training programme for newly hired faculty at LCWU

LAHORE - Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) commenced a comprehensive two-week Induction Training Programme for its newly hired faculty members. The inauguration ceremony, presided over by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Shagufta Naz, took place here on Tuesday. The training aims to equip the faculty with essential knowledge and skills, fostering a dynamic and effective teaching environment.
The Induction Training has brought together more than 85 nominated lecturers and Assistant Professors from various departments of the university, all eager to enhance their capacity and contribute to the university’s commitment to academic excellence. The program is designed to focus on several vital aspects, including understanding university rules and regulations, innovative instructional strategies, effective assessment techniques, and fostering areas of professional development for faculty members.
Prof. Dr. Shagufta Naz, Vice Chancellor LCWU, played an instrumental role in conceptualizing and initiating this training program. During her address at the inauguration ceremony, she emphasized the significance of continuous learning and growth for faculty members. Dr. Naz reiterated that faculty capacity building is paramount to improving teaching performance, thereby elevating the overall quality of education at LCWU.