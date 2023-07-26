Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Induction training programme for newly hired faculty at LCWU

LAHORE   -  Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) com­menced a comprehensive two-week Induction Train­ing Programme for its newly hired faculty members. The inauguration ceremony, pre­sided over by the Vice Chan­cellor, Prof. Dr. Shagufta Naz, took place here on Tuesday. The training aims to equip the faculty with essential knowl­edge and skills, fostering a dy­namic and effective teaching environment.

The Induction Training has brought together more than 85 nominated lecturers and Assistant Professors from var­ious departments of the uni­versity, all eager to enhance their capacity and contribute to the university’s commit­ment to academic excellence. The program is designed to focus on several vital aspects, including understanding uni­versity rules and regulations, innovative instructional strat­egies, effective assessment techniques, and fostering ar­eas of professional develop­ment for faculty members.

Prof. Dr. Shagufta Naz, Vice Chancellor LCWU, played an instrumental role in concep­tualizing and initiating this training program. During her address at the inaugura­tion ceremony, she empha­sized the significance of con­tinuous learning and growth for faculty members. Dr. Naz reiterated that faculty capac­ity building is paramount to improving teaching perfor­mance, thereby elevating the overall quality of education at LCWU.

