IPP to start 'active politics' from Aug 14: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) senior leader Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday made it clear that her party will start its “active politics” from August 14.

Addressing a press conference, Firdous berated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying, "Only the mentality of terrorist organisations can attack military installations. No patriot will join a party whose politics is based on termites".

"After the events that transpired on May 9, the politics of hate and foul language has come to an end," she added.

"The events of May 9 gave rise to the IPP. In the midst of uncertainty, IPP is a ray of hope for the nation. The manifesto of IPP revolves around solving the country's economic and political problems," asserted Firdous.