Islamabad police to allow entry of motorcyclists to Red Zone from Nadra Chowk

ISLAMABAD-A meeting was held between Superintendent of Police (SP) Security and Chief Coordinator of All Government Employees Grand Alliance to discuss the issues being faced by the government servants after banning of entry of motorcycles in Red Zone till 12th Muharram, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He said that during the sacred month of Muharram, the federal government imposed a ban on motorcycle riders’ entry into the Red Zone to ensure fool-proof security arrangements. This ban was in effect until the 12th of Muharram. He said that government employees working in important official offices within the Red Zone faced difficulties. In response to this situation, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, a meeting took place between the SP Security Red Zone, and the Chief Coordinator of All Government Employees Grand Alliance Rehman Bajwa. During the meeting, an agreement was reached on specific standard operating procedures (SOPs) for allowing entry to motorcycle-riding government employees into the Red Zone until the 12th of Muharram.

According to these SOPs, only the Nadra Chowk entry point will grant access to motorcycle-riding government employees. All motorcycle riders were required to display number plates issued by the Excise and Taxation Department. Furthermore, all government employees were instructed to carry their official cards issued by the Ministry of Interior. In case of any issues, the concerned committee was to be informed. Non-standard number plates and riders without proper ID cards were strictly prohibited from entering the Red Zone at all times. Private and commercial bike-sharing services were also suspended from entering the Red Zone. Citizens were urged to cooperate with the police to ensure security.

The Islamabad Capital Police remained committed to ensuring public safety at all times. In case of any suspicious activities, citizens were requested to report it at emergency helpline Pucar-15.