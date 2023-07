PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker ministers on Tuesday called on provincial Caretaker Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs, Industries and Commerce Matiullah Marwat and congratulated him for his inclusion in provincial cabinet.

On the occasion, the caretaker minister thanked all the ministers including Manzoor Afridi, Taj Mohammad Afridi, Sawal Nazeer and Shafiullah along-with Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister Hidayatullah Afridi for expressing well wishes for him.