Wednesday, July 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KU decides to issue equivalence certificates online

Agencies
July 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The special meeting of the equivalence committee of the University of Karachi has decided to issue online equivalence certificates to the students. 
The meeting was chaired by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and it was held at the VC Council Room on Tuesday. It was decided that the meeting of the equivalence committee would be held on a regular basis. 
The KU would issue equivalence certificates immediately to the candidates who have registration of the institutions and madaris which are already approved and recognized by the Higher Education Commission Islamabad. The meeting agreed that equivalence certificates would be issued to the graduate applications without comments from the concerned department if they submit the HEC equivalence or registration certificates from their accreditation councils, otherwise, cases should be processed through concerned departments.
The meeting members also agreed that equivalence cases for MPhil and PhD would be processed through concerned deans/chairpersons as per practice.
The Convener of the KU Equivalence Committee Professor Dr Iqbal Azhar informed the meeting participants that submission of the online process would be started soon. 
The deans of all faculties were present on this occasion.

Large pod of pilot whales stranded at beach in Western Australia

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1690259872.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023