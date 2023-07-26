Law dept vets Balochistan Women Protection Bill: Rubab Buledi

QUETTA - Parliamentary Secretary for Law, Science and Information Technology Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Tuesday said the “Balochistan Women Protection Bill” has been vetted by the law department and soon it would be tabled in the legislative as­sembly after Cabinet’s approval.

Amendments have also been proposed in the laws of domes­tic violence for the effective pro­tection of women’s rights.

She was talking to a delegation of different organisations work­ing on women’s rights in Balo­chistan. The delegation included the Chairperson of the Commis­sion on Status of Women Balo­chistan, Fauzia Shaheen, the res­ident director Aurat Foundation Alauddin Khilji, the Chairperson Ending Violence against Women and Girls Alliance Sana Durrani and others. The parliamentary secretary noted that work is in progress to formulate effective legislation for the protection of women and child rights in Balo­chistan. No summary of any de­partment, including laws related to the protection of fundamental rights, is currently pending in the law department.

She said that the formation of anti-harassment committees to provide a safe environment for women at workplaces in all departments and public sector universities is very necessary.

Alauddin Khalji, resident di­rector of Awart Foundation, on the occasion, said that a cam­paign has been started for the participation of women in gen­eral seats in the upcoming gen­eral elections. A grand conven­tion will be held in Quetta for women representatives elected in the recent local elections, in which women local representa­tives from all over Balochistan will be invited. Zarghuna advo­cate called for proper selection on the basis of merit and expe­rience for the responsibilities of relevant forums for effective protection of women’s rights.

Parliamentary Secretary Law emphasised the need for conti­nuity of coordinated initiatives while appreciating the perfor­mance of active non-govern­mental organisations including the Commission on Status of Women, Aurat Foundation and EVAWG Alliance.