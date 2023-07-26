Wednesday, July 26, 2023
LESCO holds 45th general meeting for customers

APP
July 26, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Lahore Electric Supply Com­pany’s Board of Directors (LESCO-BoD) Chairman Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman on Tuesday held a general meet­ing (Khhulli Kachehry) for LE­SCO customers in the compa­ny’s Eastern Circle to resolve their electricity related prob­lems. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haid­er, Director (Customer Servic­es) Rai Asghar, Chief Engineer Sarwar Mughal, Superintend­ing Engineer Eastern Circle Anwar Watto, all the Circle’s X-Ens, SDOs (Sub Divisional Of­ficers), Revenue Officers, and large number of customers as well as media representatives attended the meeting.

On this occasion, the BoD Chairman Hafiz Mian Muham­mad Nauman told media that as per instructions of the Prime Minister, the LESCO organized 45th general meeting for its customers today to resolve their complaints at their door­step. He added that such meet­ings were proved beneficial for the people. To a question, the Chairman said that current heavy rains and storms dam­aged a lot the power installa­tions in the LESCO region, but the company’s field staff did not care about their lives and continued to serve the custom­ers by maintaining the electric­ity transmission system. He mentioned that problems of more than 8,000 people had been solved in such general meetings for customers

