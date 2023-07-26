LWMC special cleanliness operation at all procession routes and Imam Bargahs

LAHORE - LWMC is working effectively for the implementation of Muharram-ul-Haram cleanliness plan and ensured special cleanliness operation at all procession routes and Imam Bargahs.

According to Muharram Al Haram cleaning plan, special cleaning and washing of 120 Imam Bargahs es­tablished across the city has been completed. LWMC has ensured washing of 13 Imam Bargahs in Ravi Town, 08 in Wagha Town, 15 in Shalimar Town and 7 in Aziz Bhatti Town whereas the washing activity is also completed in 21 Imam Bar­gahs of Gulberg Town, 16 of Allama Iqbal Town, 10 in Nishtar Town, 11 in Samnabad Town and 19 in Data Ganj Baksh Town. CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din said in this regard that the process of cleaning and washing of Imam Bargahs in all the towns is has been completedsuccessfully.

LWMC has deployed all its ma­chinery and more than 600 workers to provide services in Muharram-ul-Haraam. The department has mobi­lized all its resources to facilitate the citizens. As per spokesperson LWMC Umar Chaudhary Further, according to the Muharram Al Haram cleaning plan, the containers on the proces­sion routes are being emptied on time for the convenience of pilgrims.

The operation teams of LWMC are engaged in cleaning the procession routes from Mochi Gate to Karbala Gamay Shah, Shadman to Shah Jamal, Pandu Street Islampura to Old Anarka­li, Ali Razabad Raiwind, and Thokar Vil­lage. CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din fur­ther said that cleaning arrangements are being made on the routes of Maja­lis, Imam Bargahs and processions.

Complete machinery of LWMC and more than 600 workers will be pres­ent on duties in 3 shifts and special teams has also been deployed at pro­cession routes. The department is working on toes to facilitate the citi­zens in terms of cleanliness. Citizens should shoulder their civic respon­sibility to keep the city clean espe­cially during Muharram-ul-Haraam, he added. The hardworking staff of LWMC is diligently performing its duties to complete the mission clean Lahore. Citizens can also play their part by contacting the LWMC Helpline 1139 or using social media to address sanitation complaints.