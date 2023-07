FAISALABAD - A 34-year unemployed man took his life by consuming toxic pills here on Tuesday, police said.

According to details, Riaz son of Farzan Ali hailing from Bhawana Faisalabad was going through eco­nomic crisis due to unemployment.

After exchange of hot words with family members, Riaz consumed toxic pills and was rushed to hospi­tal in critical condition.

Despite all out efforts of med­ics, he expired and the body was handed over to heirs after legal formalities.