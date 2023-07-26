Mikaeel wins ITA USTA Tennis U14 Championship in Denver, USA

LAHORE-Pakistan’s rising star Mikaeel Ali Baig’s extraordinary winning streak continues, as he recently secured the ITA USTA Summer Masters U14 title in Denver, Colorado. This marks his 5th consecutive tournament win and an impressive run of 21 consecutive match victories.

Throughout 2023, Mikaeel has relentlessly worked to establish himself as one of Pakistan’s top international tennis players. Earlier this year, he made history by winning six national championships in Pakistan. Following that achievement, he claimed a double crown in the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) U-14 event held in Tajikistan.

In May, he displayed his dominance in Florida, triumphing in three consecutive titles, one in the U14 category and two in the U16 division. In June, Mikaeel further showcased his prowess by securing both the singles and doubles U14 Championships in Japan, followed by the U16 Championship as well.

Notably, he represented Pakistan gracefully at the Rod Laver IC in Japan, earning the player of the tournament award. Following his achievements in Japan, Mikaeel was appreciated and honored by Pakistan Ambassador in Japan Raza Bashir Tarar, who said that the Pakistan Tennis Federation as well as Pakistan’s private corporations must do everything to support and encourage Mikaeel.

Mikaeel shared that the tournament in Denver presented one of the most challenging experiences he has encountered. Playing at high altitude of 6000 feet with less oxygen and adapting to different tennis balls tested him mentally. Despite facing tough matches, including the finals where he was down 0-5 in the first set, Mikaeel showed incredible resilience, eventually losing the set 4-6 but rallying back to win the second set 6-3 and the tiebreaker 10-4 against the local favorite and top Colorado state player, Blake in the finals. Mikaeel won his previous four matches in the tournament in tight two sets.

His ultimate goal is clear that is to represent Pakistan in the Davis Cup in the near future. To achieve this aspiration, Mikaeel remains committed to challenging himself and proving his talent both within Pakistan and on the international stage.