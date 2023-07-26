MQM-P delegation apprises PM Shehbaz of concerns

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) top brass apprised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of the concerns on Wednesday.

The MQM-P delegation called on PM Shehbaz. In the meeting, the prime minister and the MQM-P delegation discussed the overall political situation. The MQM-P's leadership told PM Shehbaz that the overbilling of K-Electric was causing anger among the citizens of Karachi.

Taking immediate action on the request of the MQM-P, the premier ordered Power Minister Khurram Dastgir to meet K- Electric officials in Karachi. PM Shehbaz said: "Khurram Dastgir should meet MQM-P and K-Electric officials on Monday".

The MQM-P leadership was invited by PM Shehbaz to visit Islamabad on Tuesday.

The party demanded the incumbent government release the seventh population census' interim results.